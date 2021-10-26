Premier commits to improving Province House decorum

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is pledging to be better.

Houston was responding Wednesday after several days of heated back-and-forths among MLAs at the legislature, including at least one exchange that involved him.

"Everyone's getting a little bit cranky, I would say. I made a commitment on the floor of the House and I'll make that anywhere else that, as premier, I have a responsibility to set the standard and I'll do better to raise the decorum in the House, as well," said Houston.

Heckling during question period and bill debate in recent days has increased and, at times, become pointed and personal. Houston and Liberal MLA Brendan Maguire had an exchange Tuesday that led to the Liberals calling on the premier to apologize for his role in the exchange.

Derek Mombourquette is the House leader for the Liberals. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

On Wednesday, Liberal MLA Kelly Regan said Houston should be setting a higher standard.

"Mr. Speaker, I've heard about poor losers, but I have never seen quite the same example that was shown here in the House yesterday of being a poor winner," she said during question period.

"He should be better. He is first among equals, and he should be better than that, Mr. Speaker."

The Liberals have also taken issue with the way Justice Minister Brad Johns has sometimes fielded questions from Preston MLA Angela Simmonds, the Liberal justice critic.

But Liberal MLAs have not been shy about taking digs at the new slate of Tory cabinet ministers, including Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Barb Adams and Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek.

'We'll do better'

Liberal House leader Derek Mombourquette said debate in the House has been passionate the last few days, but "that's part of it."

"For the most part, our philosophy is always — and what all our MLAs agree to in our party is — be respectful," he said in an interview.

"Decorum is important. We will get passionate about issues, but let the debate dictate the day."

Houston said his message to his own caucus is to be respectful, keep the debate on topic and listen.

"I think on both sides it's kind of slid a little bit, but we'll do better."

'Shut up and listen'

NDP Leader Gary Burrill, whose caucus has mostly been observers in the ongoing exchanges between the Tories and Liberals, said members in the House would do well to apply the same rules to themselves that people do with children.

"When somebody is speaking, shut up and listen to them," he said in an interview.

"When someone has had something to say that you don't agree with, think about it, don't be rude about it."

