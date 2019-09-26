Province House's fall session opens with emergency debate on climate change

The environment took centre stage at the Nova Scotia Legislature on Thursday as the government introduced a bill to ban plastic bags and called an emergency debate on climate change.

Calling it "an issue of global importance," Premier Stephen McNeil called on all parties to work together on ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect the environment. He noted climate activists have requested all legislatures hold similar debates.

"We felt it was important to have it on our first day in [the House]," McNeil told reporters.

The debate followed the government introducing legislation that will see single-use plastic bags banned beginning in one year, something municipalities have been calling for for several years and grocery giant Sobeys has already said it would do.

It also happens against the backdrop of government consultations for legislation that will update the province's Environmental Goals and Sustainable Prosperity Act, which outlines emissions reduction targets. McNeil revealed the plan is for that legislation to come sometime during this session, after public consultation closes this month.

Tory Leader Tim Houston said his party is prepared to work with the government on measures to help the environment, although he said he's disappointed the updated bill is coming two years later than called for in the current legislation, which runs out in 2020 and contains emissions reduction targets the province has already met and exceeded.

The Tories introduced their own legislation on Thursday, focused on improving accountability for polluters when it comes to air quality.

"Maybe that's something that the premier is willing to talk about, as well," said Houston.

"There's lots of work to be done."

Like Houston, NDP Leader Gary Burrill was pleased to see the debate happen, but was critical of how long it's taken to reach this point.

Burrill said he's particularly frustrated that consultation for the new legislation is only taking place through an online survey that includes just a handful of questions.

"This is far too important a matter to leave late, to delay or to scrunch up and I think the government has made a mistake in leaving the consultation this late and trying to do it in such a compressed way," he said.

Burrill said the government needs to give strong consideration to a recent report commissioned by the Ecology Action Centre, which laid out a plan to create thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in economic development while dramatically reducing emissions and ending the province's need for coal-generated electricity.

McNeil said the climate strike planned for Friday, which is expected to attract thousands of people to downtown Halifax, is an "important demonstration." He said members of the legislature have heard the public concern and they are prepared to act.

