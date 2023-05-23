Nova Scotia ends COVID-19 Health Protection Act order

The Health Protection Act order that came into effect in Nova Scotia during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic has been dropped, effective today.

The move is one of several changes the provincial government is introducing as it shifts its approach to the pandemic, including mandatory vaccination and oversight of masking policies in high-risk settings, as well as public reporting on cases of COVID-19.

A news release from the Health Department on Tuesday morning said the changes were prompted in part by the World Health Organization's determination that the virus is no longer a global emergency.

"It is important to note that while COVID-19 no longer requires an emergency-type response, we continue to monitor COVID-19 activity and will adjust our plan as needed, as we do with other diseases," said Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health for the province.

"As we begin to plan for the upcoming respiratory season this fall, we are taking a more general approach, integrating COVID-19 into our respiratory illnesses program. The same type of personal measures that protect us against COVID-19 will also protect us against influenza and other respiratory illnesses."

Changes for high-risk settings

Starting Tuesday, employers and operators of high-risk settings will be responsible for their own policies on COVID-19, including masking and whether employees, outside service providers and volunteers need to be vaccinated, the release says.

Public Health has given guidance to operators of congregate settings — such as health-care facilities, long-term care homes, prisons and jails and some Community Services facilities — about managing COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.

Starting on Thursday, the weekly COVID-19 dashboard will no longer be updated, though monthly reports will still be issued.

Beginning in October, COVID-19 data will be reported publicly using the same channels as other respiratory viruses such as influenza A and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), through Respiratory Watch bulletins.

The Health Protection Act order came into effect on March 15, 2020, and the COVID-19 mandatory vaccination protocol in high-risk settings came into effect on Nov. 30, 2021.

MORE TOP STORIES