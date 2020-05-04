N.S. firefighters battling 2 major fires, flare up near Porters Lake

Nova Scotia firefighters are battling two major forest fires amid high winds, dry conditions and warm temperatures.

The province's Lands and Forestry Department has sent crews and helicopters to join local fire departments that are working to contain blazes in Havre Boucher in Antigonish County and Springfield in Annapolis County.

In Havre Boucher, about 40 kilometres west of Antigonish, five volunteer fire departments, Lands and Forestry ground crews and two helicopters are on the scene.

The fire is about 50 hectares in size and is considered out of control, according to Lisa Jarrett, a spokesperson for the department.

The forest fire in Springfield is also considered out of control due to high winds, according to Thomas Lowe, the area's fire chief.

Lowe said the size of the fire is unknown but there are no known structures at risk.

He said more than 50 to 60 personnel from Lands and Forestry and multiple Annapolis Valley fire departments are on the scene, including two helicopters.

The cause of both fires are under investigation.

Crews were also responding to fires in Frankville, near Mulgrave, and on Juniper Mountain in Cape Breton, according to radio communications between fire departments across the province. Details on those incidents were not immediately available.

Flare up near Porters Lake

Stephen Turner, district chief with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said two crews are working with the Lands and Forestry department to douse a flare-up of the Porters Lake fire which burned through about 50 hectares of land this past weekend.

Halifax RCMP closed Highway 107 between exits 18 and 20 around 5 p.m., but Turner said there were no evacuations.

Mon.May 25/20 - SMOKE CLOSES HWY 107 between Exits 18 & 20. There has been a flare up from the West Porters Lake wildfire that is creating a visibility problem on Hwy 107. <a href="https://twitter.com/RCMPNS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCMPNS</a> have closed the highway for safety to motorists & allow fire trucks & firefighters unimpeded access —@David_Hendsbee

