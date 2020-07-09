Protesters halt removal of trees in rural N.S. community
Provincial officials say they'll organize public consultation
A group of protesters stopped provincial crews from removing trees lining a stretch of rural highway in Nova Scotia Thursday morning.
Peter Romkey lives a couple kilometres outside of Petite Riviѐre Bridge in Lunenburg County, N.S., and said he received a call early Thursday from another local telling him "they were cutting up the trees."
"I kind of knew what trees they were talking about because … [the province] talked about removing them a couple years ago."
The trees are mature white ash, according to Romkey. He said they're well loved by the community.
"There's this lovely little lane that's been here for … [probably] the last 50 or 60 years, and everybody comes to enjoy it" said Romkey.
He said that traffic slows as it turns the bend entering the small community on Highway 331, where the trees are found.
"These wonderful big trees have their branches spread across the road so it just makes a really nice setting as you drive into Petite Riviѐre."
Romkey said between 30 and 40 people turned out to protect the trees, which had been marked for removal with spray paint.
It isn't clear why the trees were slated for removal.
The province has not yet responded to CBC's questions, but officials from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal on site Thursday did not cut the trees as scheduled and there will be public consultation before further action is taken.
With files from Mary Lynk
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.