Protesters halt removal of trees in rural N.S. community

A group of protesters stopped provincial crews from removing trees lining a stretch of rural highway in Nova Scotia Thursday morning.

Peter Romkey lives a couple kilometres outside of Petite Riviѐre Bridge in Lunenburg County, N.S., and said he received a call early Thursday from another local telling him "they were cutting up the trees."

"I kind of knew what trees they were talking about because … [the province] talked about removing them a couple years ago."

The trees are mature white ash, according to Romkey. He said they're well loved by the community.

Community members from around Lunenburg County organized early Thursday morning when they heard the white ash trees seen here were slated for removal. (Submitted by Peter Barss)

"There's this lovely little lane that's been here for … [probably] the last 50 or 60 years, and everybody comes to enjoy it" said Romkey.

He said that traffic slows as it turns the bend entering the small community on Highway 331, where the trees are found.

"These wonderful big trees have their branches spread across the road so it just makes a really nice setting as you drive into Petite Riviѐre."

Romkey said between 30 and 40 people turned out to protect the trees, which had been marked for removal with spray paint.

Crews on Highway 331 left by mid-morning Thursday. (Submitted by Myra Barss)

It isn't clear why the trees were slated for removal.

The province has not yet responded to CBC's questions, but officials from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal on site Thursday did not cut the trees as scheduled and there will be public consultation before further action is taken.

