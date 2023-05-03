Proposed zoning change would make it easier for craft alcohol producers to set up in Yarmouth

The Town of Yarmouth, N.S., is looking to change a land-use bylaw to make it easier for craft alcohol producers to have the proper zoning to operate.

A public hearing will be held Thursday regarding the change and will be voted on by town council later that night.

The amendment would allow small-scale distilleries, breweries and wineries and "similar craft beverage production" to operate in the general commercial (C-2) zone.

Mayor Pam Mood supports the change.

"The microdistilleries and the craft beer, it's what's happening now and we just want to make sure that we're keeping up and allowing our businesses to do that and we think it's more than appropriate," she said.

Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood says craft alcohol producers are important tourism draws and gathering places for the community. (CBC)

The agenda for council's Thursday meeting notes that C-2 zoning includes retail, restaurant, light industrial uses, taverns, lounges and cabarets, cultivating and processing.

"The proposed small-scale craft beverage production uses are in keeping with this range of permitted uses," it said.

Mood said craft alcohol producers are important tourism draws, but they're also gathering places for the community.

Yarmouth has two craft breweries in the town.

"It's not about the alcohol," said Mood. "It's about the ability to grab a craft beer, talk about it, have a conversation, you know, do you like the sours? Do you like this one with hops? It's just a really neat thing that people talk about."

Red Knight wants to open distillery

The proposed change was sparked by an application from The Red Knight, a popular local bar and restaurant on Starrs Road that's been in business for almost five decades.

Owner Bentley Boudreau wants to add a small-scale distillery. He hopes the bylaw amendment is approved.

"If not, we may have to build somewhere else," said Boudreau.

MORE TOP STORIES