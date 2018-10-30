Group seeks input on proposed South Shore regional transit system

A community group wants to reach all corners of Lunenburg County to get public input on a proposed regional public transit system.

Citizens for Public Transit is conducting a feasibility study on connecting the communities of Mahone Bay, Lunenburg, Bridgewater, Petite Rivière, New Germany and Riverport with a bus service.

The volunteer group is looking for suggestions on routes as well as operations and funding, according to chair Stewart Franck.

"It's whatever the people want," said Franck. "We anxiously await what people have to say about what they want and need."

The study is funded by a $30,0000 grant from the Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage. The aim is to present it to Lunenburg, Bridgewater and Mahone Bay by July, said Franck.

Stewart Franck says more people will be able to stay in their chosen communities if there's public transit in Lunenburg County. (Submitted by Stewart Franck)

The first community meeting will be Monday at the Lunenburg Fire Hall and a survey will be available on the group's website.

Routes connecting the communities would appeal to a wide variety of people, Franck said.

"There are seniors that want to maybe stay in their homes, and they're more able to do so if they have transportation to and from appointments and shopping," said Franck.

Others might be able to stay in rural areas or own fewer cars, he said.

Lack of transit in Nova Scotia

Citizens for Public Transit has advocated for regional transit in the area for over 13 years, but it's still early days, said Franck.

There's a lack of public transportation in Nova Scotia, said Bridgewater Mayor David Mitchell.

Bridgewater launched a town bus service in 2017, which Mitchell said has been a "monumental success."

Ridership increased by 52 per cent in 2018 and the cost per rider is now below $6 — significantly less than the anticipated $12, he said.

The barrier for small communities like Bridgewater comes down to mindset and cost, he said.

While the bus costs the town $200,000 a year, Mitchell doesn't consider that a loss.

Bridgewater launched its single bus transit system in 2017. (Submitted by Town of Bridgewater)

"There's no public transportation system on the planet that makes money," said Mitchell "It's the same as health care, it's the same as recreation. It's a public service not designed to make money but to improve quality of life."

One rider who was struggling to afford both rent and car payments was able to get rid of her car, he said.

"That only translates into two dollars in the farebox, but for her it means she doesn't have to leave our community or she doesn't have to go into bankruptcy. So transit should get credit for things it doesn't credit for," he said.

Citizens for Public Transit proposes using Bridgewater as a central hub for the regional routes.

Mitchell sees that model as the next step in rural public transportation.

"That's what the province is really looking for, is those sort of hub-and-spoke models to finance," he said. "I think that's where the success will be."

