Proposed Halifax tax hikes met with concern

Halifax regional councillors are reacting to proposed tax hikes for the next two years that would add $100 to the average bill.

If the proposal is approved, the average tax bill in 2019-20 would jump 2.9 per cent or $56. The following year would see an increase of 2.1 per cent or $44.

Coun. Waye Mason said Tuesday he's not interested in either option.

"I won't vote for that," said Mason. "I can't see raising the amount by more than inflation."

Exploring other options

Mason has proposed smaller increases: 2.1 per cent next year and 1.9 per cent the following year. He's also suggested cutting the municipality's debt payments in half to help make up the difference.

On Tuesday, regional council agreed that finance staff should prepare budgets based on all the suggested options.

"I'm not an anti-tax person," said Mayor Mike Savage. "But I don't believe you raise taxes when you can."

Savage said he wants to see the latest information on how many full-time employees the municipality has. He also said some of a projected surplus for this year could be used to keep the tax increase to a minimum.

"We have to make sure we don't take more than we need from the people who are paying the bills," he said.

Coun. Shawn Cleary asked that increased parking fees and a small increase to transit fares also be considered, while Coun. Sam Austin expressed concern about the impact the proposed increases could have on services.

"I don't think we have a whole lot of room when it comes to cuts to the system," he said.

Budget discussions will take place over the next three months.