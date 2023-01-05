Province approves green hydrogen project for Point Tupper

Nova Scotia's Minister of Environment and Climate Change Tim Halman approved a proposed green hydrogen project in Point Tupper, N.S., on Tuesday

EverWind Fuels plans to use fresh water from a nearby lake to produce hydrogen in a process that's powered by renewable electricity from local wind-energy suppliers.

EverWind has said its hydrogen-making processes will create a much smaller carbon footprint than methods which use natural gas.

The system also creates nitrogen which the company plans to convert to ammonia and export for various industrial uses, including the production of agricultural fertilizer.

In a letter to the company released by the minister, Halman wrote:

"Following a review of the information provided by EverWind Fuels Company, and the information provided by the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia, and the public during consultation on the environmental assessment, I am satisfied that any adverse effects or significant environmental effects of the undertaking can be adequately mitigated through compliance with the attached terms and conditions."

The accompanying terms and conditions include 14 provisions that span the life of the project from design to decommissioning.

Among the conditions, the company:

Must "commence work" on the project within two years.

Must report yearly on "concordance" with the conditions of environmental approval.

Is forbidden from transferring or selling the project to anyone else without the minister's approval.

Must complete and file, with the province, management plans that detail operations, as well as measures to safeguard the environment, and deal with groundwater and wastewater.

Must monitor the air quality on the site.

Must create a reporting system which records all complaints received and details all corrective measures taken.

Must develop contingency plans for "worst-case scenarios" in case of an accident or malfunction.

Must submit an emergency evacuation plan to the province, local municipalities, Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office, as well as local police and fire departments for review prior to the start of operations.

EverWind plans to start making hydrogen at the former NuStar oil and gas storage facility in Point Tupper, N.S., starting in 2025. (EverWind)

In a company news release, EverWind called the decision "a significant milestone."

Company founder and CEO Trent Vichie said "EverWind is establishing a globally competitive clean energy hub" in the province.

"The Environmental Approval announced today, will enhance the region's ability to create the first mover supply chains necessary to scale quickly in new markets," said Vichie. "It creates the foundation of a new industry in Canada and Nova Scotia that will lead the green energy transition."

The company is hoping to begin operations by 2025.

MORE TOP STORIES