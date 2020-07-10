Proposed development in south-end Halifax goes to planning advisory committee

A development proposal involving a heritage property in Halifax's south end will go to the city's planning advisory committee Monday afternoon.

Summer Wind Holdings wants to consolidate a number of lots at South and Harvey streets in order to construct townhouses and an eight-storey building with 112 units and 83 underground parking spots.

The new development would wrap around what's known as the Stairs House, a Georgian cottage built in 1838 by prominent lawyer and judge Norman Fitzgerald Uniacke. It was sold to William James Stairs, whose family was known for shipping, banking and manufacturing.

The house has been modified a number of times over the years. The developer plans to restore it to its original design and use it either for apartments or for a common area of the overall complex.

In April, HRM planners sent out 1,000 letters to nearby homeowners. Over a 30-day time period they received 19 submissions. 12 of them opposed the development. While some were pleased the Stairs House would be restored, they had concerns about the new building blocking sunlight and views, creating traffic congestion and intensifying a shortage of on-street parking.

Some people did not think the development proposal suits the character of the neighbourhood and believe the height should be limited to a maximum of six storeys.

Once the planning advisory committee makes its recommendation, the proposal will go to regional council, which will have to hold a public hearing before a final decision can be made.

