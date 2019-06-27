Proposed airport is talk of the town across Inverness County

Cape Breton is abuzz over a proposed airport near the Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs golf courses in Inverness, N.S.

The golf course owners have asked the federal government for a reported $18 million to fund the controversial project, and the province has also been asked to contribute.

Proponents say it will attract commercial air traffic, help boost tourism and spark economic development around the region.

Opponents say it will kill the nearby Allan J. MacEachen Airport, which is owned by the town of Port Hawkesbury but is located inside the county.

Inverness Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie says some residents are for a new airport and some are against, but for now, council just wants answers. (Municipality of the County of Inverness)

Inverness County Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie said the proposed new airport has got people talking.

"All of the residents are discussing it, here, there and everywhere," she said.

"It is the topic of conversation, for sure."

MacQuarrie said some people are in favour and others are opposed, but for now, the county council just wants answers.

She said the municipality hasn't received any information on the proposal, either from the proponents or from other levels of government.

County has questions

MacQuarrie said councillors have a list of questions, including where the proposed airport would go and how much money is involved.

But MacQuarrie said she isn't personally against the idea.

"I think kindly upon an $18 million investment in our municipality," she said. "That's how I see it."

Jim Mustard, the area's councillor, said he isn't sure yet how he feels about the proposed airport.

Inverness councillor Jim Mustard says council already has a list of infrastructure priorities and an airport isn't one of them. (CBC)

"Cabot Links makes a compelling case, but that's part of the consultation," he said.

"We'd really like to understand what they're basing their decision on."

Mustard said council has already developed a list of priorities for infrastructure funding, and an airport isn't on the list.

"I've formed an opinion about a number of other priority projects that deal with early childhood, affordable housing, water and sewer systems, that are all in need of being addressed now and have been our priority for us for the last five years."

Cabot Links co-owner Ben Cowan-Dewar says the proposed airport would be run by a non-profit agency that would benefit the region. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Ben Cowan-Dewar, a co-owner of the golf courses, would not give out many details on the airport proposal.

But in an emailed statement, he said it would be run by a non-profit agency that would benefit the region.

"Cabot is obviously supportive of this concept, but I want to be clear: We are only one of many who see the value of this idea, and we will not directly profit from any airport development," Cowan-Dewar said.

Inverness County has invited golf and government officials to explain the proposal to council.

Chief administrative officer Keith MacDonald said golf course officials have responded positively, but they haven't set dates yet.

