Property manager charged with voyeurism enters not guilty plea

The 55-year-old man who was charged with voyeurism in Wolfville, N.S., earlier this year entered a not guilty plea in provincial court on Wednesday.

William Allan Young of New Minas, N.S., was charged with voyeurism after two women found a two-way mirror in their bathroom that allowed someone to watch them from an adjacent room.

Police said two female tenants found the modified mirror in their bathroom and reported it to police on Jan. 21.

Officers then conducted an extensive investigation of the property in Wolfville and found that changes were made to both the mirror and the wall behind it.

Police said one of the women had lived in the unit for a week and the other had been there for two weeks.

The alleged offences took place between Jan. 11 and Jan. 24. Young, a former real estate agent, was the property manager at the time, according to a former employer.

Young wasn't present in court on Wednesday. His lawyer was instructed to enter the not guilty plea.

Young is expected to appear in Kentville provincial court for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 5, 2022.

The trial dates have been set for March 7-8, 2022.

A publication ban has also been entered to protect the identity of the alleged victims and witnesses.

