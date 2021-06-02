Premier Iain Rankin said Nova Scotia is working on a proof-of-vaccine strategy to allow rotational workers, and eventually others, to enter the province without having to quarantine.

Speaking at Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing, Rankin said while work on vaccine "passports" is underway at the national level, Nova Scotia is developing its own strategy.

Rankin said the system will start with rotational workers in the next month and will provide them with proof that they have been vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The premier said he expects Nova Scotia to open up to travel within the Atlantic region by June 30.

Credible system needed, says premier

He said it's important to have a credible system for proof of vaccination given that the province has seen people being "less than honest" and failing to isolate, leading to the third wave of the virus.

"We've had people in our province not adhering to our quarantine requirements in the past so I'm not prepared to open the border until we have a system in place that shows they have proof of vaccine," he said.

By Phase 4 of the province's reopening plan, which could start as early as July 14, Rankin said Nova Scotia could let in Canadians from across the country without isolating if those people have also had two doses. It's also contingent on low numbers of new COVID-19 cases and a drop in hospitalizations in the province, he said.

Rankin said there will be "some quarantine requirement" for visitors entering the province who have not been vaccinated or have received only one dose of vaccine.

