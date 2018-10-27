PC party gathers in Halifax today to elect new leader

Thousands of Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative party members descend on Halifax's Exhibition Centre Saturday to cast their vote to elect their next leader.

CBC News will be covering the vote throughout the day, with first ballot voting taking place between 10:30 a.m. and noon. Follow the latest updates from CBC political reporters Jean Laroche and Michael Gorman live from Exhibition Centre below.

On mobile? Click here to follow our live coverage

Have questions about the leadership vote? Jean Laroche and Michael Gorman took reader questions via Facebook Live Friday.