Driveway fight 'final straw' as MLA Alana Paon kicked out of PC caucus

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston has kicked Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon out of caucus.

Houston made the announcement in a news release Monday and will speak with reporters about the decision later in the day. In a statement, he said he'd met with Paon "several times over recent months to discuss issues and concerns."

But it was Paon's recent clash with an all-party committee over its demand she pave part of the driveway of her St. Peter's, N.S., constituency office to meet accessibility rules that was "the final straw," said Houston.

"Her unfounded and mean-spirited comments made publicly, while arguing against the requirement to have an office which meets the needs of people with disabilities, are completely unacceptable. It is regretful that the Speaker and members of the House of Assembly Management Commission were subjected to unfair accusations by Ms. Paon," he said.

"The members of the Progressive Conservative caucus are committed to making our constituency offices accessible to all of our constituents. All other MLAs made all needed modifications within the timelines."

Driveway needed to be addressed

Last week, Paon threatened legal action and complained of being bullied after the legislature committee ruled unanimously that she either had to pave part of the driveway or no longer receive funding for her office rent.

Paon has not responded to the news yet, although the decision came as a surprise to her constituency assistant when a reporter phoned the office.

The driveway at Paon's St. Peter's office is gravel. She was told by the House of Assembly management commission that part of the driveway needed to be either paved or covered with a concrete slab.

While Paon initially said she planned to bring the office into compliance, on Friday she reversed course and said her legislative colleagues were being unreasonable and many upgrades had already been made by her landlord at the office.

"I am vehemently opposed to having to pay for a private business owner's parking lot out of a constituency budget," she told CBC News on Friday. "I just think that's absolutely ridiculous."

A call for patience

Paon went on to suggest her office should get a non-compliance exemption like the one given to Health Minister Randy Delorey. The Antigonish MLA has an exemption because one of the doors in his constituency office is eight millimetres thinner than the accessibility rules require.

Paon is the only MLA whose office is not considered barrier-free by standards adopted by the legislature in 2013 and which came into force following the 2013 provincial election. Paon was elected in 2017, defeating Liberal cabinet minister Michel Samson.

Houston's decision to remove the rookie MLA from caucus means the composition at Province House is now 27 Liberal MLAs, 17 Tories, five NDP members and two Independents.

In his statement, Houston called on the constituency for patience as the party works with the local electoral district association to find a candidate for the next provincial election, which will likely come in 2021.