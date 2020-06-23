Private firework displays light the sky as pandemic fizzles pro shows

This should be one of the busiest days of the year for Fred Wade, the president of Nova Scotia-based Fireworks FX.

Normally he spends weeks planning 130 professional shows for Canada Day celebrations across Atlantic Canada and Ontario.

He does safety assessments, programs the displays, and makes sure the explosive cargo arrives safely.

Now, Wade has just one show to plan. It's the calmest Canada Day of his 30-year career.

"That's an understatement if there ever was one," he laughed. "I'm like a compass in a room full of magnets. It's spinning and I can't find north."

With budgets sliced and physical distancing rules in place, Wade's customers disappeared as the pandemic progressed.

"It became clear that all of 2020 was going to be a write off as far large community celebrations and professional fireworks displays."

As giant displays fizzled, Wade's business shifted.

"We're seeing quite an increase in people wanting to celebrate on their own with family or friends and neighbours on a much smaller scale," he said.

"We have been very busy in the last few days with people coming to visit us here and we supply a lot of stores in Atlantic Canada and they are seeing the same kind of increases."

Understanding the rules

Halifax fire said it's aware of the uptick in individual fireworks sales across the province. Deputy chief Roy Hollett reminded people it's not as simple as just setting them off in the backyard.

"Ideally you're setting them off over a lake instead of land," he said.

Hollett asked people to keep a close eye on the provincial fire index. Most areas are labelled restricted, which means people can't set any off until 7 p.m. "I just hope that people who choose to do it are doing it safe."

He encouraged people to watch a fireworks safety video on the federal government's website to learn the rules.

"If a firework doesn't go off, you wait a half hour and then you soak them in water. So there's a number of steps to follow."

Wade also emphasized the need for safety. The Fireworks FX website also has instructions for how to follow the rules.

"Wear safety glasses, don't drink, and most importantly be considerate. Let your neighbours know you're going to have a show."

'Back with a vengeance'

While many businesses have not survived the shutdown, Wade said Fireworks FX was in a good financial position when the year started.

"We will end up this year without a doubt with significant debt, but not deep enough that we can't dig ourselves out of it."

If the pandemic subsides by next summer, he expects the big displays to return.

"I think it will be back with a vengeance, we will all be ready to stand up and say 'Yes! We made it!' Let's look forward to see what the future has for us."