Former Sobeys pharmacy manager 'snooped' into drug records of 46 people

Nova Scotia's privacy commissioner has come down hard on the Department of Health and Sobeys for their investigation into the actions of a pharmacy manager at one of the grocery store chain's rural operations.

According to the report issued Wednesday by the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for Nova Scotia, the manager improperly accessed the drug records of 46 people over a two-year period.

The unnamed pharmacist "snooped" into the personal records of her doctor, co-workers, former classmates, her child's girlfriend and her parents, as well as teachers at her child's school.

According to the report, the pharmacist was able to do so by falsifying pharmacy records.

"The pharmacist created false profiles and falsely claimed that individuals had consented to the creation of the record," said the report.

"The pharmacist used and shared the personal health information and continued to do so after she was dismissed by the pharmacy."

Nova Scotia Privacy Commissioner Catherine Tully called the initial investigation by the Nova Scotia Department of Health, in conjunction with Sobeys, 'inadequate in a number of areas.' (Brian MacKay/CBC)

In her report, Commissioner Catherine Tully called the initial investigation by the Nova Scotia Department of Health, in conjunction with Sobeys, "inadequate in a number of areas."

"As a result of the inadequate investigation, the DHW did not sufficiently canvass the risks associated with the breaches and did not sufficiently contain the breaches."

The investigation also concluded a number of store employees were aware of the unauthorized access by the pharmacist, but did not report them.

"They feared they would not be believed and they would suffer some form of retaliation."

The pharmacy manager was fired following the investigation.

Tully makes 10 recommendations, including instructing the Department of Health to recontact those whose records were accessed to find out if the pharmacist has been in contact with them since last April.

"If so, the DHW must take further legal action to prevent the ongoing unauthorized use or disclosure of the personal health information."