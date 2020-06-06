Prisoner escapes Northeast Nova Scotia Correctional Facility
In a tweet, RCMP said anyone who sees Kevin Clarke-McNeil should stay away and call 911. McNeil is a 33-year-old white man, five feet eight inches with brown curly hair and a large beard. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and grey jogging pants.
Nova Scotia RCMP are advising people to stay away from the Coalburn and Priestville area after a prisoner at the Northeast Nova Scotia Correctional Facility escaped some time on Friday.
Police say Kevin Clarke-McNeil, 33, is believed to be on foot and may be trying to travel to Halifax.
A tweet from RCMP late Friday night states that he was incarcerated for serious crimes including attempted murder.
Police say anyone who sees Clarke-McNeil should not contact or approach him, but call 911.
