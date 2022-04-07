Nova Scotians over 70 will soon be eligible for second COVID-19 booster

People who are 70 and older and those in long-term care in Nova Scotia will soon be able to book another booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

This follows an announcement earlier this week that boosters would soon be available for people 80 and older in the province.

In a news release Thursday, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said the importance of vaccines "cannot be overstated."

"Evidence has shown some weakening in protection against severe disease over time for those at highest risk due to age," Dr. Strang said.

The decision to make second booster doses available is based on updated guidelines released this week by the National Advisory Council on Immunization, the release said.

People who are 70 and older can receive a booster 120 days after their primary series or first booster dose.

For anyone under 70 living in long-term care, the period is 168 days, the province said. More information on the rollout of second boosters will be announced next week.

New vaccine and rapid test kit availability

The province also announced the availability of a new vaccine and new locations to pick up rapid test kits in Thursday's release.

"The Novavax vaccine has started arriving in the province and will be available for adults 18 and older as a first, second or third (booster) dose at select locations beginning Friday, April 8," the release said.

The province says Novavax can be used for all three doses, or as part of a mixed series with other approved vaccines.

Rapid test kits will soon be available at some food banks, the province announced in the release, and are also available at MLA offices, public libraries, testing sites and Access Nova Scotia locations across the province.

The province says people are encouraged to keep rapid COVID-19 test kits at home and use them when they have symptoms or when someone in their household tests positive.

