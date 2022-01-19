Prince Andrew High to get a new name next school year

The principal of Prince Andrew High School in Dartmouth, N.S., says it will have a new name in time for the 2022-2023 school year.

The school, commonly referred to as P.A., was named in 1960 after Prince Andrew of the Royal Family. Prince Andrew is currently facing allegations that he sexually abused a teenage girl trafficked by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"The name of a school should be reflective of our school community and uphold our values as a safe and inclusive learning space for all," principal Craig Campbell wrote in an email. "Our hope is to continue to build our identity as a positive, supportive and respectful community, with a name to match."

Campbell said the school created a six-person renaming committee comprised of students, staff, members of the school advisory council and community.

In the coming weeks, people will be invited to submit new names for the school. Anyone can submit a name. The committee will evaluate the names and allow students to vote. The top three recommendations will be sent to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education for final approval.

"We're ready and excited to take this next step. Please stay tuned for more information in the near future," wrote Campbell.

