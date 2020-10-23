Halifax police release name of homicide victim
Halifax Regional Police have released the name of a man who died following an attack in north-end Dartmouth late last week.
Zachery Jordell Charles Grosse, 25, died last Friday in hospital
They say Zachery Jordell Charles Grosse died in hospital Oct. 23, just hours after he was found injured outside 24 Primrose Street.
The 25-year-old man's death is being investigated as a homicide.
Officers were called to the scene Oct. 22 around 6:30 p.m. in response to a weapons complaint involving an injured person.
Police have released few other details, other than they do not believe Grosse's death was a random act.
