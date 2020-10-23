Halifax police release name of homicide victim

Halifax Regional Police have released the name of a man who died following an attack in north-end Dartmouth late last week.

They say Zachery Jordell Charles Grosse died in hospital Oct. 23, just hours after he was found injured outside 24 Primrose Street.

The 25-year-old man's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to the scene Oct. 22 around 6:30 p.m. in response to a weapons complaint involving an injured person.

Police have released few other details, other than they do not believe Grosse's death was a random act.

