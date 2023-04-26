Primary care services coming to more Nova Scotia pharmacies

Nova Scotia's community pharmacy primary care clinics program is set to expand again, adding 14 more locations.

Nine of the new clinics will open by Monday, the province has announced. The other five will open by the end of May. This is in addition to the 12 clinics that opened in February. According to a news release, the province is spending $1.2 million on the expansion as it aims to alleviate pressure on hospitals and clinics.

"This is an expansion of care that previously hasn't been available to Nova Scotians," Brian Comer, minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health, said during the announcement at The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy in Dartmouth.

Pharmacists will be able to treat and prescribe medications to patients with common illnesses or who have chronic diseases, "such as minor joints and muscle pains, eczema, heart burn, prescriptions for diabetes, cardiovascular disease, asthma and COPD, along with a range of other health issues," he said.

"These pharmacies continue to provide routine services like medication reviews and renewals, prescribing for uncomplicated urinary tract infections and Lyme disease prevention."

More than 2,600 Nova Scotians have received treatment for strep throat through the program so far, Comer said, and the first 12 clinics have provided more than 9,000 services to over 5,000 Nova Scotians.

Brian Comer is Nova Scotia's minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health. (CBC)

Allison Bodnar, CEO of the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia, said the program has been a "game changer." She said the new locations are situated in communities where the need is high.

"The ability of the pharmacists at these clinics to order lab tests amplifies the care these clinicians can provide," Bodnar said at the announcement.

"One site in our first phase commented just a couple of weeks ago they saw two patients in one week that had been over two years without their necessary medications, and the pharmacist was able to help them."

Growing list of locations

Primary care clinics are scheduled to open at the following pharmacies on May 1:

Amherst Pharmasave, 158 Robert Angus Dr., Amherst.

Balser's Pharmachoice, 83 Warwick Rd., Digby.

Chester Pharmasave, 3785 Hwy 3, Chester.

Guardian Elmsdale Pharmacy, 269 Hwy 214, Elmsdale.

Pictou Pharmasave, 33 Water St., Pictou.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 255 Commercial St., Glace Bay.

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, 133 Baker Dr., Dartmouth.

The Medicine Shoppe, 708B Reeves St., Port Hawkesbury.

Windsor Pharmasave, 30 Gerrish St., Windsor.

Primary care clinics are set to open at the following pharmacies by the end of May:

Lawrencetown Pharmachoice, 491 Main St., Lawrencetown.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 6025 Almon St., Halifax.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 3430 Joseph Howe Dr., Halifax.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 766 Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville.

Teasdale Apothecary, 65 Beech Hill Rd., Antigonish.

Previously announced community pharmacy primary care clinics are located as follows:

Bridgewater Guardian Pharmacy, 42 Glen Allan Dr., Bridgewater.

Brookline Pharmacy, 105-6 Bloom Lane, Bedford.

City Drug Store, 369 Main St., Yarmouth.

Guardian Bedford, 535 Larry Uteck Blvd., Bedford.

North Sydney PharmaChoice, 107 King St., North Sydney.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1124 Bridge St., Greenwood.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 912 East River Rd., New Glasgow.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 254 Prince St., Sydney.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 118 Wyse Rd., Dartmouth.

The Medicine Shoppe, 664 Prince St., Truro.

TLC Pharmasave, 157 Water St., Shelburne.

Wilsons Pharmasave, 213 Commercial St., Berwick.

