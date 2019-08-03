Pride Cape Breton parade temporarily halted after boy struck by float

A boy was hit by a float at the 2019 Cape Breton Pride Parade in Sydney, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police say he was struck by the rear wheel of the parade vehicle he was walking with, injuring his leg.

Police say his injury was not life-threatening. His age has not been released.

The incident happened Saturday near the front of the parade, shortly after it started.

Emergency crews responded and the parade was halted for about 20 minutes before resuming.

The Cape Breton University float at the Pride Cape Breton parade. (Submitted)

