Price hike for kids' day camps too much for one Halifax mother

A Halifax-area parent says she won't be sending her six-year-old to summer camp this year because of a price hike, but the municipality says the new fees are simply all-inclusive.

Since 2011, Halifax Regional Municipality day camps have cost between $95 and $125 per week, but that price has increased to $200 per week for all camps this year.

Charlotte Peladeau has three sons: a six-year-old and two 19-year-olds. She sent her older kids to camp when they were school-aged and appreciated the affordable child-care option during the summer months.

"I was planning on putting [my youngest son] in a lot of the camps this summer, but when they released the prices there a couple of weeks ago, that changed my mind unfortunately," Peladeau said.

Ryan Nearing, a spokesperson for the municipality, said the pricing for previous years was a base fee that did not include additional trip and event fees. He said the new $200 per week cost is all-inclusive and will be standardized for all camps.

Nearing said there's a payment plan option for people who are interested. They must pay a 25 per cent deposit upon registration. The remaining balance can be paid in monthly instalments on the first day of each month until the camp begins.

But Peladeau said that's not enough.

"It's really going to put a lot of families in some tight situations this summer for child care unfortunately. Especially with the cost of living being so high right now," she said.

She said the price hike isn't justifiable, as the camps don't provide lunch and the staff who run them are often teenagers.

"It was really disappointing because the province had come out with this making child care more affordable [agreement] and just seems like the school-age kids were kind of pushed to the side."

