Nova Scotia to expand list of firefighter-related cancers from 6 to 19

The Nova Scotia government is expanding the list of cancers considered a workplace injury for firefighters from six to 19, starting July 1.

Although the change is yet to come, it will apply to cancers diagnosed from July 1, 2021.

For the first time, that list of presumptive cancers covered under workers' compensation rules includes types that women get, a fact Labour Minister Jill Balser underscored Tuesday during her brief address at Cole Harbour's Fire and Emergency Station 17.

"We know female firefighters have higher rates of reproductive cancers compared to non-firefighters and were not previously covered," Balser told a group of firefighters, family members and invited guests. "Now they will be."

Until now the list has been made up of just six types of cancer:

Bladder.

Brain.

Colorectal.

Kidney.

Leukemia.

Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Being added to the list are:

Esophageal.

Lung.

Testicular.

Ureter.

Breast.

Multiple myeloma.

Prostate.

Skin.

Ovarian.

Cervical.

Penile.

Thyroid.

Pancreatic.

If a firefighter who is covered by workers' compensation is diagnosed with one of the cancers on the list, it will be presumed to be related to the carcinogens they were exposed to either fighting fires or cleaning up afterward.

Capt. Brendan Meagher, president of the Halifax Professional Firefighters Association, was emotional as he spoke at the announcement on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

In an emotional speech, Capt. Brendan Meagher, president of the Halifax Professional Firefighters Association, acknowledged those in the room who had worked long and hard to convince the province to update the list, including three cancer survivors and a fourth firefighter still undergoing treatment.

Meagher paid personal tribute to Heather Mckay, whose firefighter husband died in 2019 of pancreatic cancer.

"Heather's husband, Brian, is with us in spirit, " said Meagher, his voice cracking. "And I know how much this means to Heather that this day has happened.

"All of you are an inspiration to us who advocate and we're honoured to be with you."

Capt. Billy Marr, a firefighter who last December had another cancerous piece of his liver removed and is still undergoing treatment, called it "a good day."

"This is as important to me as the invention of the breathing apparatus, because it's going to keep our people safe," said Marr. "It's going to protect them."

Capt. Billy Marr, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, says the expanded benefits will help keep first responders safe. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

The province will also extend workers' compensation benefits to firefighters who have heart attacks that happen within 24 hours of an emergency call.

The province has agreed to shoulder the lion's share of the costs for expanding the presumptive cancer list. It will assume the $67-million liability associated with the change in this year's budget, and will pay $4.4 million a year over the next three years for the expanded benefits.

Municipalities will be responsible for the $4.4-million annual payment starting in 2025-26.

At the same event, the Houston government also announced a one-time grant for 340 organizations across the province. Each volunteer fire department and search and rescue organization will receive $10,000 for a total of $3.5 million in grants.

