Colter Simmonds to carry NDP banner in Preston byelection

The Nova Scotia NDP is turning to a familiar face in its quest to win the upcoming Preston byelection.

Colter Simmonds, who ran for the party in the last provincial election, was announced as the NDP candidate at an event Wednesday evening.

"I'm not a quitter," Simmonds said in an interview. "I just want another chance to serve my community and the constituents within the riding."

Simmonds pulled 28 per cent of the vote in 2021, just behind the Tory candidate Archy Beals's 29 per cent. Liberal candidate Angela Simmonds won the seat. She resigned in April, creating the need for the byelection.

A well-known community advocate and basketball coach, Colter Simmonds said key issues in the district include the need for more mental health services, cost-of-living pressures and gun violence. Even after the last election people were coming to him with community concerns, something Simmonds said encouraged him to run again.

"I just realized that I have a strong voice and the community looks to me and I have their respect. I don't run from a challenge, so here I am again trying to do it this time and win this time."

Advocacy work

NDP Leader Claudia Chender said Simmonds is a recognized mentor for young people and represents a generation of people in Preston who are tired of the status quo.

"I think Colter is a candidate who understands those issues and is connected to them and in any political contest, that's what you want," Chender said in an interview.

"You want somebody who is connected to their community, who can speak for them and with them, and who is respected. And so we are really pleased that we found a candidate who fits that bill."

Simmonds said he sees the role of MLA as an extension of the advocacy work he's done through the years.

"I'm known for it, it's what I've been doing and I want to continue it with an actual seat at the table to make some decisions and apply pressure to provide more for the Preston riding."

A date has yet to be set for the byelection. Premier Tim Houston must call the byelection by Oct. 1.

The Liberals announced Carlo Simmins as their candidate last month. The Tories have yet to name a candidate for the byelection.

