With new funding, Dartmouth group aims to help more African Nova Scotians in post-secondary

A non-profit group that helps African Nova Scotians pursue post-secondary education is planning to support dozens more students over the next two years.

On Wednesday, The Prep Academy announced that it has received renewed funding of $165,000 from Emera Inc., the parent company of Nova Scotia Power. That money will cover the cost of a student success coach position at the Dartmouth-based non-profit until 2025.

The Prep Academy is working with 45 post-secondary students, but that number could more than double with the renewed funding.

That's according to Ashley Hill, who founded the non-profit in 2021 after facing her own educational obstacles. She said Dalhousie University sent her a letter of dismissal in her first year after she didn't pass her courses.

"I felt like I didn't belong," Hill said. "I think that in itself really took over my confidence to be able to do well."

With the help of an academic adviser, Hill went on to become the first in her family to graduate from university. The experience inspired her to found her own non-profit to help other African Nova Scotian students.

Focus on early retention

Hill said the student success coach helps African Nova Scotian students overcome systemic barriers, which is particularly important during the transition from high school to university.

"It's that early retention," Hill said. "We know what students are experiencing and we can say, 'Hey, you didn't do well on this essay. Let's get you an appointment with the writing centre.'"

The Prep Academy also provides support with scholarships and internship applications, and with meeting mentors in a student's desired field, she said.

Akeel Sterling, a second-year pipe trades student at Nova Scotia Community College, joined the program in 2022. He said the academy is like a second family.

"Leaving high school, I didn't know what to expect. They gave me an expectation," Sterling said.

The Prep Academy is helping him find work experience, he said, which he hopes will kick-start his career.

"They've taken that weight off my shoulders."

Sterling said he wants to encourage more students to participate in the program.

Hill hopes the non-profit's work will contribute to a cycle of young African Nova Scotians increasing their rates of completing higher education and achieving success in their chosen fields.

"You know, in this day and age, it's 2023 and we're still celebrating so many first Black X , first Black Y," Hill said.

"We're going to change that trajectory."

