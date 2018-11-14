N.S. government readies legislation to block pending MLA pay increase

Premier Tim Houston will use his majority in the legislature next week to block a pay increase for MLAs recommended by an independent panel.

The remuneration review panel released its report Tuesday. It calls for the base pay of MLAs to go from $89,234.90 to $100,480.91 over the next three years.

The base pay has been frozen since 2013.

"It is critically important to democratic government that no one is dissuaded from seeking public office solely on account of perceived financial risk or certain disproportionate financial loss," the committee writes in its report.

"The central principle is to widen the opportunity to attract leaders from the community to participate in public office."

The panel also calls for the salaries of the Speaker of the House ($49,046.51), deputy speaker ($24,523.25), Opposition leader ($49,046.51), any other recognized party leaders ($24,523.25) and cabinet ministers ($49,046.51) to remain the same.

Two of the three members of the panel recommended the salary of the premier be reduced from $112,791.20 to $101,565.19. With the base salary increase for MLAs, the premier's overall salary would remain the same.

Binding recommendations to be blocked

The recommendations of the panel are binding. Reviews are supposed to happen after a provincial election — the last review in 2014 recommended no change in salaries — and are intended to remove politics from setting MLA salaries.

On Tuesday, however, Houston wasted little time in asking Speaker of the House Keith Bain to recall the legislature. Bain exercised his right to bring back MLAs on short notice because he believes the issue is a matter of public interest.

MLAs will gather at Province House on July 26. At that point, the government is expected to introduce legislation that would block the pay raise.

"With the cost of everything increasing, if any MLA thinks now is an appropriate time to give ourselves a raise, they are out of touch," Tory MLA Tom Taggart said in a news release from the party.

"Next week, all MLAs have a chance to tell Nova Scotians quickly and clearly that an MLA pay hike simply isn't appropriate."

Liberals plan amendment

The former Liberal government made a pre-emptive move when in 2015 it passed legislation blocking a pay review for three years.

Current Liberal Leader Zach Churchill was a part of that government. On Tuesday, he said in a news release that his caucus would support legislation to block the pay raise, but that it would be making an amendment to have the premier's salary reduced by the rate recommended by the panel.

"The premier has been quick to spring into action to block a potential pay raise for MLAs, but has sat idle for months as Nova Scotians struggle to pay their bills," Churchill said in the release.

NDP wants focus on other issues

NDP Leader Claudia Chender said the Tories are recalling the House to talk about the wrong thing.

Chender said in a news release that the government should instead be coming back to the legislature to talk about problems with the health-care system and people's continued struggles to make ends meet.

"We are told that the legislature is being recalled because of an emergency," she said.

"Right now, hospital emergency departments are regularly closed across the province, over 100,000 people are without access to primary care, people across this province are sleeping in tents and so many families are struggling to pay the bills; these are the emergencies the premier should use an emergency sitting to fix."

Ways to make Province House more inclusive

The review panel also put forward several non-binding recommendations intended to remove barriers to a more diverse legislature.

It's calling for greater efforts to fill the seat in the legislature allocated for a Mi'kmaw representative. Since the creation of the seat in 1992, it has remained vacant.

"Revisited in good faith, we agree with Mi'kmaw Senator Dan Christmas that fulfilling this position could do a lot of good for the people of both Nova Scotia and Mi'kma'ki," the panel writes.

There is also a non-binding recommendation that the legislature consider establishing a fund that would be accessible to MLAs who are parents who need help with child-care expenses.

"It is our understanding that the cost of such a fund would be small, but its benefits would have more of an impact on women and gender-diverse individuals, and on their decisions to run for office."

The panel also suggests future work be given more than just 30 days and that it examine all forms of MLA compensation.

Panel members were university professor Ajay Parasram and lawyers Burtley Francis and Kyle MacIsaac.

