Premier Houston's office violated access law twice: commissioner

Premier Tim Houston, who has often criticized the preceding Liberal government of being secretive and unwilling to release documents, has now been found in violation of the province's access to information law — not once but twice.

Nova Scotia's information and privacy commissioner Tricia Ralph released two reports last Friday. In each she found the premier's office violated section seven of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy law, which requires the office to "make every reasonable effort to assist the applicant and to respond without delay to the applicant openly, accurately and completely."

The law also sets out a 30-day timeframe for getting the job done, unless there's an authorized extension.

The first request was made in August asking for "records that relate to the Province of Nova Scotia's proof of vaccination initiative." The second was filed in October looking for "records that relate to vaccine exemptions issued and provided by the Province of Nova Scotia." In both cases the premier's office failed to respond within the timeframe spelled out in the law.

That makes them both a "deemed refusal," according to the commissioner's office.

In her reports, Ralph noted in both instances the premier's office blew past the initial 30-day time limit and informed each requestor it would need substantially more time to comply. According to her report, Ralph said Houston's office said it would require at least 189 days to gather the necessary documents for the August request and at least 144 days to do the same for the papers asked for in October.

Missing details

"This is much too long," Ralph noted in both reports. "While the political party leading the government did change around the time this access request was made, government as a whole is continuous."

She also said in both cases, the premier's office told her office they would likely need even more time to "conduct consultations" and review the records "for any possible severing prior to release."

"It did not say who may need to be consulted or why," said Ralph in her reports.

In each case, the premier's office argued the documents being requested were all "created primarily" by the previous government and as a new government, its staff "were not experts in the records created by the former government."

The office also blamed part of the delay on the "ongoing global pandemic."

Ralph has recommended the premier's office complete both requests by the first week in March.

She has also used the occasion to, once again, request the provincial government "create a legislated duty to document, accompanied by strong records management practices and standards, because existing records management policies that are not subject to independent oversight and do not contain sanctions for non-compliance are not sufficient."

Working to complete FOIPOPs

Ralph's predecessor, Catherine Tully, made similar representations to the previous Liberal government to no avail.

Because the commissioner only has the power to make recommendations, the government is free to ignore her advice, although Catherine Klimek, Houston's press secretary, sent this statement to CBC News via email.

"We respect the role of the Information and Privacy Commissioner. Staff at Executive Council Office (ECO) are working to complete these FOIPOPs and will release them within the 30 days required."

