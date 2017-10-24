Premier proposes mostly virtual House sitting for prorogation

Stephen McNeil's last time in Province House as Nova Scotia premier could be a very intimate gathering.

MLAs are scheduled to return to the legislature on Friday for the first time since March, just long enough to qualify as a fall sitting before the lieutenant governor — at McNeil's request — arrives to prorogue the session and officially bring it to an end.

Nova Scotia is the only province in the country with a legislature that has not sat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the three House leaders negotiated for months on a plan that would allow activity to take place at the legislature while adhering to public health protocols for physical distancing and masking, if McNeil has his way he and the Speaker of the House will be the only two MLAs at Province House on Friday.

In an email to Tory House leader Allan MacMaster and NDP House leader Claudia Chender, which CBC has obtained, government House leader Geoff MacLellan passes along a letter he received from McNeil proposing that participation Friday predominantly be virtual.

"In Nova Scotia, the prorogation procedure requires that I be physically present with the lieutenant governor for the prorogation ceremony," McNeil writes.

"As you know, the Halifax Peninsula-Chebucto region is now subject to specific Covid-19 restrictions in the Health Protection Act order (the 'order') given the rise in cases in the region. Although the principle of parliamentary supremacy means the order cannot prevent the House of Assembly from convening, the order can be honoured to the greatest extent possible, and the reality of the pandemic acknowledged, in how we conduct the business of the House."

Premier Stephen McNeil wants all but two MLAs - himself and the Speaker of the House - to participate in Friday's sitting virtually. (Communications Nova Scotia)

McNeil goes on to propose that the House honour current gathering limits in Halifax Regional Municipality of five people by only having him, the Speaker, the lieutenant governor, the sergeant at arms and clerk of the House present in the legislative chamber.

"Those physically present will be masked and will maintain physical distancing. No paper will be exchanged and no shaking of hands will occur. With respect to their respective levels of comfort with this configuration, and within their own areas of jurisdiction, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and [Chief Medical Officer of Health] Dr. [Robert] Strang have been consulted and both have indicated this is acceptable."

Strang's order, as it relates to the five-person gathering limit, does not apply to workplaces where physical distancing is possible. The five-person limit is also currently only in place until the end of today. Strang and McNeil and scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing today at 3 p.m., where Strang will provide an update on restrictions.

Rather than following the protocols the three House leaders had previously worked on, the premier is proposing that the other 49 MLAs attend virtually.

"The quorum rule of the Rules and Forms of Procedure of the House of Assembly (s.6) requires the 'presence' of 15 members. 'Presence' includes virtual presence, and quorum can be achieved digitally."

Committees will keep meeting

That latter point isn't actually part of the rules of the House of Assembly. For that, McNeil relies on a report by a committee of the House of Commons from May that considered alternative approaches to conduct federal legislative business during the pandemic.

Unlike in Nova Scotia, where the government shut down almost all committee business throughout the spring and summer, the House of Commons used virtual meetings to continue doing committee work. McNeil rejected that suggestion at the time when it was advanced by opposition members.

The return of legislative committees in September coincided with the start of the school year. Committees initially met in person, but recently switched to a virtual format.

MLAs recently voted to continue committee business even after the legislative session is prorogued.

MORE TOP STORIES