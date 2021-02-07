Nova Scotia's next premier names team to help him transition to top job

Iain Rankin has named a six-member transition team to help him take over Stephen McNeil's role as premier of Nova Scotia.

The transition team will work with civil service leaders in the period leading to the swearing-in of a new provincial cabinet.

Rankin beat out two other former cabinet ministers to win the leadership of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party at a virtual convention on Saturday, making him the premier-designate. McNeil announced that he would step down as premier last summer and that he would not be re-offering in the next election.

Nova Scotia's next premier Iain Rankin speaks with CBC's Tom Murphy

"I am ready to dig in, and I appreciate the efforts senior officials have already begun to make this a seamless transition. I am also thankful for the six capable Nova Scotians who have agreed to lead this important transition work," Rankin said in a news release.

The six-member team includes:

Diana Whalen, transition team chair, former MLA and provincial minister of several cabinet portfolios.

Don Bureaux, president and CEO of NSCC.

David Cameron, lawyer at Burchells LLP.

Frances Martin, retired deputy minister.

Brandon Rolle, managing lawyer, Nova Scotia Legal Aid.

Dale Palmeter, campaign advisor and ex-officio member of the transition team.

The team will have its first meeting today.

A date to swear in the new cabinet will be announced shortly, said the release.

