Audit suggests governing Liberals rushed introduction of pre-primary

Nova Scotia Auditor General Kim Adair-MacPherson is suggesting the governing Liberals didn't do their homework before launching pre-primary in 2017.

Adair-MacPherson released her report into the program, which offers free education for children in Nova Scotia in the year before they start school, on Wednesday.

It suggests the provincial government rushed the start of the pre-primary program, didn't properly cost it out and failed to properly assess its impact on the daycare sector.

The auditor general's criticisms of "inadequate planning" included:

Identifying program goals and measuring success.

Identifying potential risks to the program, as well as ways to mitigate those risks.

Analyzing the full costs of the new program.

Consulting with stakeholders.

Ensuring roles and responsibilities of employees are clear.

Adair-MacPherson said it's expected that such things are done before a new program is announced.

