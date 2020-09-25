Nova Scotia introduces $250 COVID-19 test for essential work, travel

Nova Scotia is expanding its COVID-19 testing for essential work or travel and reducing the cost to get a test.

The province has made a deal with PRAXES Medical Group, a Halifax-based company that provides emergency telehealth services, to test those who require proof that they do not have the virus.

The test costs $250 plus HST, according to a news release Thursday from the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

On Wednesday, CBC News reported how the families of two women seeking to return home to China were frustrated by the high cost being charged by Nova Scotia for COVID-19 tests for non-Canadians. Until Thursday, Nova Scotia charged $1,017.50 for a test, compared to $360 in New Brunswick.

Dr. Brendan Carr, CEO of the Nova Scotia Health Authority, said Wednesday that the fee was under review and would likely be reduced.

People must meet testing criteria

The PRAXES testing is only available for people who have urgent, work-related travel that requires a negative COVID test; students or migrant workers who require the negative test result in order to return to their home countries; or for compassionate grounds, such as travel to visit a vulnerable, ill or elderly relative or attend a funeral.

People who are travelling for non-essential personal or business reasons will not be eligible for testing through the new service.

Susan Helliwell, CEO of PRAXES, said the province has given the company a limit of 50 tests per day, seven days a week. PRAXES does the nasopharyngeal swab and sends the samples to the provincial lab.

Since early June, Helliwell said PRAXES has been offering COVID tests to companies with essential workers, such as people on ships and those who need to travel to other work sites. The new agreement with the health authority formalizes and expands the relationship, she said.

"In our busiest month we tested 150 people, so again the volumes have not been high," Helliwell said.

"But it has been an incredibly valuable service for people that do need to travel in order to do their jobs, to keep their businesses going and to keep our economy functioning."

The per-person cost when testing large groups works out to be less than the $250. Helliwell said they charge on an hourly rate basis, plus the cost of personal protection equipment and swab processing.

Since the summer, PRAXES has also been testing people working in the film industry, and Helliwell said some insurance companies are now requiring frequent testing on set.

Results available within 36 to 60 hours

Helliwell said people will also be asked a series of questions to ensure they have been practising the right social behaviours in order to be tested, such as if they've been avoiding large groups and frequently washing their hands.

Those who are eligible are asked to visit the website at least five days before their travel date. They will receive a link to book an appointment online within one business day.

Right now, the testing is only available at the PRAXES location in Dartmouth. It will be available in other parts of Nova Scotia at a later date.

Test results will be available within 36 to 60 hours, depending on how many are being processed.

