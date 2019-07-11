Boy, 17, charged after allegedly making prank kidnapping call, threats

A 17-year-old boy is facing a charge of mischief after he allegedly made a prank phone call to police in which he reported a kidnapping and made death threats against a man if his demands were not met.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called about a kidnapping at 8 o'clock Wednesday evening.

About two hours later, police traced the supposed victim's phone to a home on Rosedale Avenue in the Fairview neighbourhood of Halifax.

Shortly before 1:30 Thursday morning, Halifax police's emergency response team arrested two men and a woman inside the Fairview home and located the victim who was unharmed. Police released the three people without charges.

A short time later, police found and arrested the 17-year-old who allegedly called in the fake kidnapping and threats at a home on Mont Blanc Terrace in north-end Halifax.

Police released the boy who will appear in court at a later date.

