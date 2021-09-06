Murder charge laid in death of Prabhjot Singh Katri

Truro police have charged a 20-year-old man with murder in the death of Prabhjot Singh Katri in Truro, N.S., last month.

In a news release issued Saturday morning, the Truro Police Service said Cameron James Prosper of Pictou Landing First Nation has been charged and remains in custody. He was already on remand for other pending charges and was arrested Friday in relation to Katri's death.

On Friday, police released details of two other sets of charges tied to the case.

Dylan Robert MacDonald, 21, of Valley, N.S., was arrested Thursday and has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police. He's alleged to have helped Prosper escape.

Marcus Denny of Pictou Landing First Nation, 22, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact, but Denny is not in custody. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday.

Police said Saturday they anticipate further charges to be laid as the investigation continues.

Katri, 23, came to Canada from India in 2017 to study. He died in hospital after being stabbed outside an apartment complex at 494 Robie St. on Sept. 5.

According to search warrant documents obtained by CBC News, Katri, who was working as a taxi driver, was stabbed while getting into his vehicle in the apartment building's parking lot. He had dropped in to see friends, who later told police Katri was heading home because he had an early shift at Tim Hortons the next morning.

Police believe Katri was attacked at 2:07 a.m. AT. He made his way back inside to his friends, where he collapsed. He died at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre around 3 a.m.

A candlelight vigil for Prabhjot Singh Katri on Sept. 11 in Truro, N.S. (Gareth Hampshire/CBC)

The Maritime Sikh community was shaken by the killing and some have said they believe it to be a hate crime.

Simardeep Hundal, president of the Maritime Sikh Society, said on Friday the news of charges in the case brought some peace to those who knew the young man.

"It was a sense of relief, somewhat happiness," she said. "I'm very grateful, very thankful to Truro police for working so hard, and hoping that justice will be served."

Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil would not comment on motive, or any other details of the criminal investigation, when he spoke to reporters Friday. He said all of that would come out in court proceedings.

A candlelight vigil for Katri was held in Truro a week after his death.

Katri's body was returned to India and cremated last month.

