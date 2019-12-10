Thousands without power as wind storm rages across province

Tens of thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers are without power this morning and some may be waiting until late Tuesday night before power is restored.

As of 7:15 a.m., there were more than 46,000 customers without power. The hardest hit areas stretched from southwest Nova Scotia to Truro and parts of northern Nova Scotia.

According to the utility, some areas may be without power until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Andrea Anderson, speaking for Nova Scotia Power said in an email, said crews are out now but the high winds are making it difficult to work quickly on repairs.

"It would be best to give them space at this point," she said.

Tuesday morning's windy weather caused debris to blow around the streets in some areas. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

High winds forced Halifax Harbour Bridges to close the MacKay to heavy and high-sided vehicles Tuesday morning.

Power outages also forced the closure of a number of schools across the province. You can see a full list of closures here.

Environment Canada has Nova Scotia's Atlantic coast, as well as Digby County and all of Cape Breton, under a wind warning with winds of 90 km/h gusting to 110 km/h expected to last through Tuesday morning.

Most of the province is also under a special weather statement, except for southwestern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton. Rain will taper off late Tuesday morning but more rain is expected tonight. According to the national weather service, temperatures will drop and rain will change over to snow possibly mixed with ice pellets, on Wednesday morning.

Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are expected.

Powerful wind gusts and rain coming down sideways in Hakifax this morning.<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/infomorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@infomorning</a> <a href="https://t.co/S5yvnPm4mS">pic.twitter.com/S5yvnPm4mS</a> —@PaulRPalmeter

