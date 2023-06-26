Police say rash of power substation break-ins in Nova Scotia could be connected

Several police agencies in Nova Scotia are investigating a string of recent power substation break-ins that they believe could be connected.

In a news release, the RCMP, Bridgewater Police Service and Halifax Regional Police said vehicles were broken into between May 12 and June 24 and industrial power tools and copper wire were stolen at 10 substations in the province.

"It ebbs and flows during times when precious metals seem to be worth more money. We tend to see these kinds of thefts," Cpl. Chris Marshall told CBC News, adding that the value of goods stolen would be in the tens of thousands of dollars range.

In four of the thefts, witnesses saw a black pickup truck. The RCMP have released grainy photos of the truck and the person driving.

"If anybody does recognize the driver of the black pickup truck, obviously that's something that we would want to know," Marshall said.

Nova Scotia RCMP are hoping someone might be able to identify the driver of the black pickup truck. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

Break-ins were reported at the following locations on these dates:

On May 12, on Meadowvale Road in East Tremont.

On May 15, on White Rock Road near New Minas.

On May 17, on Windmill Road in Dartmouth.

On May 23, on Waverly Road in Dartmouth.

From May 31 to June 1, on Brushy Hill Road in Upper Sackville.

On June 1, on Highway 7 in Westphal.

Also on June 1, on Cove Road in Mount Thom in Pictou County.

On June 3, on King Street in Bridgewater.

On June 19, on Brickyard Road in Carlton Corner.

On June 24, on Pulp Mill Road in Weymouth.

Anyone living in one of the break-in areas who may have seen something suspicious should contact police or submit an anonymous tip to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, Marshall said.

