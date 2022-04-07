Changes introduced to protect solar users, increase performance standards for NSP

Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton tabled legislation Thursday that he says is the first step in giving customers of Nova Scotia Power more reliable service, along with more protection for the solar industry.

Amendments to the Public Utilities Act would create more performance standards for things such as reliability and customer service. They would also create a roundtable made up of stakeholders that is intended to provide advice to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board on performance standards and penalties.

"That's going to give real Nova Scotians a real voice at a table that's going to impact how rates [are set] in Nova Scotia," Rushton told reporters at Province House.

The move comes as NSP has an application before the utility and review board for a 10 per cent rate increase stretched over several years. Rushton and Premier Tim Houston have criticized the application and said the province would be an intervener in the process this fall.

Protecting solar industry

Rushton said the specific details related to the performance standards, penalties and roundtable would be set out in regulations, which he hoped could be completed as soon as possible, although he would not put a timeline on the process.

Another amendment in the bill would see non-profit farmers' markets with a public permit charged the residential rate on their power bills.

Rushton also introduced amendments to the Electricity Act that will explicitly prevent Nova Scotia Power from charging special fees for customers who want to generate their own renewable energy, including with solar panels.

When it filed its application for a rate increase earlier this year, Nova Scotia Power also announced plans for a special net metering charge. Outcry for the move was swift and loud from the government, solar industry and current and prospective renewable customers. The utility later withdrew that plan.

Rushton's amendments would prevent the utility from trying something similar in the future. They would also guarantee people full right to install renewable electricity, to net meter, and zero out the energy portion of the electric bill.

"In other words, if a ratepayer is able to generate enough power from renewable sources like solar panels to bring their electricity bill to zero, they will not be penalized for it," said Rushton.

Could be more steps

The only remaining charge in that situation would be the monthly customer fee, which right now is $10.83. Customers would not receive compensation if their system generates more electricity than they use each year.

Officials with the province's solar industry praised the amendments in a news release. They also highlighted the removal of the 100-kilowatt net metering cap, which should help the commercial, industrial and multi-unit residential sectors to expand the use of renewables to reduce power bills.

"We have several large solar projects in the hopper that can now move forward as a result of the cap being lifted," Peter Polley, CEO of developer Polycorp, said in the release.

The minister said the changes are intended to help the province meet its goal of producing 80 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, while protecting and growing the green energy sector.

Opposition parties offer cautious praise

Opposition MLAs said they were pleased to see the government take action, although they voiced concern that it might not go far enough to keep power rates from increasing.

"I put forward a bill that would restrict [Nova Scotia Power's] ability to increase their profit margin. I think that is the thing I'm most concerned about specifically about the application," Liberal Leader Iain Rankin told reporters.

Like Rankin, New Democrat MLA Claudia Chender said she was pleased to see protection for the solar industry and renewables in general, as well as efforts to focus on performance measures and give consideration for energy poverty.

But Chender also worries the amendments tabled Thursday won't give enough protection to ratepayers. She also wants to see more emphasis on efficiency.

"We're still trying to parse whether this in fact will have a big impact on rates," she said.

Rushton's amendments, which are guaranteed to pass because of the government majority in the legislature, follow bills tabled last week by the opposition that would, among other things, tie Nova Scotia Power profits to performance.

Rushton said there could be more steps ahead of the utility and review board hearing, including the potential for more legislation this sitting, but he declined to provide firm details.

"We're going to be pulling different levers at different times," he said.

MORE TOP STORIES