Thousands without power in N.S. after windy Saturday night

Thousands of people in the province are in the dark on Sunday morning — many of them along of stretch of Nova Scotia's coast that was under wind warnings over night

As of 8:09 a.m. there were 6,784 customers without power.

Roughly 3,300 of those are from the coastline communities of Wolfville to Bridgetown. Almost 700 are in Digby.

At around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Environment Canada issued a gale warning for much of the Atlantic and Fundy coasts.

Marine Atlantic cancelled its crossings between North Sydney and Port aux Basques scheduled to leave on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Those crossings have been rescheduled for 11:15 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. on Sunday night, weather permitting.

