Over 60,000 still without power as rainfall, wind warnings continue in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is continuing to deal with the effects of a slow-burning storm that began with heavy wind and rain on Monday.

According to Nova Scotia Power's outage map, nearly 54,000 customers were still without power as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The outages are spread across the province , with significant concentrations in the Annapolis Valley and on the South Shore, as well as in New Glasgow, Amherst and Antigonish.

Wind warnings remain in effect on Cape Breton Island, including in Inverness County, and Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County, while rainfall warnings are still in place for Halifax County, east of Porters Lake, and in Antigonish and Guysborough counties.

There are still wind and rainfall warnings in effect for some parts of Nova Scotia. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

Les Suetes winds mean that on the island, some gusts may reach 130 km/h.

Ferry travel has also been affected by the weather, although service from P.E.I. is expected to resume at 11:30 a.m. from Wood Islands.

The next crossing for the Digby-Saint John ferry is from Digby at 11 a.m., while Marine Atlantic has cancelled all Newfoundland ferry crossings for the day.

Crews working to restore power

In an interview with Information Morning Nova Scotia, Nova Scotia Power's storm lead Matt Dover said crews are continuing to monitor the situation and will work to restore power throughout the day.

"It's been a slow-moving storm … which has had a pretty big impact on trees falling into our power lines," he said.

High winds mean crews are unable to get up in buckets to repair power lines. Drover said this is one factor that can make it difficult to estimate restoration times.

As winds die down, they'll be able to better assess the damage and how long it will take to restore power across the province.

"It's never a good time of the year to lose power but definitely this time of year, being a week before the holidays, we know how impactful that is," said Drover.

"And rest assured we're out there working around the clock to get your power back on."

