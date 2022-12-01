Power restored to most N.S. homes, businesses after widespread power outages

Thousands of homes and businesses were still without power in Nova Scotia on Thursday afternoon after widespread rain and wind overnight.

As of 5:30 p.m. AT, about 12,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity, according to the utility's outage map.

Sean Borden, Nova Scotia Power's storm lead, said the central and northeastern regions of the province were hit the hardest.

"This weather system brought high winds and rain across the province and impacted the power system and about 86,000 customers lost service," Borden said Thursday morning.

The utility said 300 workers were out restoring power across the province. Electricity was expected to be restored for most customers by Thursday evening, said Borden.

A look at some peak gusts & rainfall from the Maritimes overnight & this morning. <br>Private weather stations show gusts topped 100 km/h in the Grand Pre area and in the Highlands from Cobequid to Antigonish County + Bras d'Or Lake area & of course in Les Suetes.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/nD0zqdxEJJ">pic.twitter.com/nD0zqdxEJJ</a> —@ryansnoddon

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said wind gusts topped 100 km/h in Grand Pré, the Highlands from Cobequid to Antigonish County and the Bras d'Or Lake area. The Halifax area saw 25-45 millimetres of rain.

Environment Canada lifted all rain and wind warnings for the province as the storm moved east.

Crews navigate a downed tree to restore power on Inglewood Drive in Halifax on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Jonathan Villeneuve/Radio-Canada)

Borden warned that post-tropical storm Fiona weakened or damaged thousands of trees that could pose a threat.

An email from Nova Scotia Power said 100 forestry workers have been in the field daily removing weakened trees across the province.

Over 4,000 damaged trees have been removed since power was restored after Fiona, the email said.

