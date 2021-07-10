Thousands without power after Elsa sweeps through the Maritimes

Thousands of homes and businesses are without power Saturday morning after post-tropical storm Elsa swept through the Maritimes overnight.

The storm brought heavy rain to New Brunswick and high wind gusts to Nova Scotia.

Initial rainfall totals from Environment Canada show Miramichi received the most rain in New Brunswick, with 92 mm falling.

"A trough of low pressure gave periods of heavy rain along with isolated thunderstorms to portions of the province well ahead of the moisture associated with post-tropical storm Elsa," the report said. "The combination of the two [led] to widespread rainfall amounts between 50 and 100 mm."

The heavy rain has left about 900 NB Power customers without electricity as of 7 a.m.

Nova Scotia didn't receive as much rain, but instead had some high winds. Environment Canada had issued a tropical cyclone statement for most of the province on Friday, which has since been lifted.

In this weather map of the Maritime provinces, the track shows that Elsa was expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Maritimes on Friday night. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Almost 25,000 Nova Scotia Power customers are without power as of 7 a.m, many of whom are in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Estimated restoration time for many of the outages is 2 p.m., according to the NS Power outage map.

In Prince Edward Island, high winds also caused a handful of power outages, many of which have already been restored.

On Friday, Environment Canada had issued a rainfall warning for all of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, as well as western Newfoundland and parts of northern Nova Scotia.

Most notices were lifted Saturday morning, but a rainfall warning is still in effect for northern parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Outages peaked around 5 a.m. in Nova Scotia when they reached 36,000. By 6 a.m., power had been restored to more than 10,000 customers.

