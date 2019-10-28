Widespread Halifax power outage resolved, police say 'incident' is over

The lights were off for thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers in Halifax Monday evening as first responders dealt with an incident on Harbourview Drive.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release that they were called to the street in the city's south end at 5:41 p.m. Monday.

But police said due to the nature of the incident, no details were being released other than to say there was no risk to the public.

Nova Scotia Power tweeted just before 8 p.m. that it had cut power to about 19,000 of its customers due to an emergency request by Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency.

Fire officials told CBC News the request to cut power was made in case its rescue team had to be called in to assist police.

In an email sent later Monday night, Halifax Regional Police said the power was shut down to reduce the risk to all parties involved.

"The subject was on top of a … power tower which has very high voltage," read the email, without further elaboration.

By 9:33 p.m., power had been restored across the city.

Just before 10 p.m., Halifax police issued another news release saying the incident on Harbourview Drive was resolved and the street had reopened.

MORE TOP STORIES