Thousands remain without power in Nova Scotia after weekend ice storm

Nearly 9,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were still without electricity Monday morning, some of whom have been waiting for restoration in below-freezing temperatures since Friday.

The outages are scattered through mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton Island, although there are few in the most southern and northern reaches of the province.

Many of the thousands still waiting are being told not to expect power back until Monday night, in some cases as late as 11 p.m. AT.

At its peak, about 53,000 customers were without power after a powerful, slow-moving ice storm battered parts of the province with freezing rain Friday and into Saturday.

Schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education were open Monday, however buses were not running because of ice that had accumulated on bus roofs.

Schools in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education were also open Monday, but most buses were not on the roads so students were asked to find their own way to school. Only buses north of Smokey were running.

Both Hants North Rural High and Kennetcook District School dismissed students early on Monday because there was no heat in those buildings.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the freezing temperatures will finally begin to rise Monday afternoon.

However, Environment Canada has most of the province's Atlantic coast, as well as parts of central and eastern Nova Scotia, under a rainfall warning with 25 to 75 millimetres of rain expected to begin early Tuesday morning.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Cape Breton can expect a mix of snow and rain Tuesday. There are wind warnings for Guysborough County and Cape Breton with gusts up to 90 km/h.

