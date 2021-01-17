More than 1,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without electricity after high winds, rain

Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity Sunday morning after high winds and heavy rain swept the province.

As of 11 a.m., there were 50 outages affecting more than 1,500 customers, according to Nova Scotia Power's outage map.

The number of homes and businesses without power had been steadily rising and peaked at 7,200 around 8:40 a.m.

The outages began early Sunday and most are in the northeastern half of the province. More than 4,000 customers in Cape Breton were without electricity early Sunday.

Estimated restoration times vary between 1-9 p.m.

A public weather alert was issued by Environment Canada Saturday morning, warning that a system from New England was expected to bring southeasterly gusts of up to 90 km/h to parts of the mainland, and up to 100 km/h in Cape Breton.

A Les Suêtes wind warning was also issued for Inverness County, north of Mabou, which brought southeast wind gusts up to 200 km/h. Most weather warnings had ended by late Sunday morning.

On Sunday morning, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal closed the Canso Causeway to vehicles 2.5 metres or higher due to high winds.

Heavy rain also began falling across the province Saturday evening and continued to fall over the eastern mainland and most of Cape Breton Sunday morning. Rainfall warnings are still in effect for Victoria County and Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County.

