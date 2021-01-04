More than 1,300 Nova Scotia Power customers still without electricity after storm

More than 1,300 Nova Scotia Power customers are still without electricity Monday morning after heavy snow and high winds swept the province this weekend.

Nova Scotia's latest snowstorm caused widespread outages, leaving more than 20,000 customers in the dark early Sunday morning.

That number has dropped below 1,500 as of 6 a.m. Monday, with most remaining outages in Cape Breton.

Estimated restoration times for the outages vary could leave people in the dark as late as 11 p.m., depending on location.

Most of the remaining outages are in Cape Breton, with estimated restoration times as late as 11 p.m. Monday. (Nova Scotia Power)

The winter storm began in Nova Scotia Saturday morning, lasting into the overnight hours, bringing rain, snow and high winds.

Environment Canada summaries for the storm indicate 32 centimetres of snow fell at the Sydney airport by Sunday morning.

"Here in Halifax it doesn't seem like there's a whole lot down, but I think it was a different storm in Cape Breton," Andrea Anderson, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia Power, said Sunday.

Anderson said they've mobilized crews from the mainland to go to Cape Breton.

