Power outages and cancellations as another storm hits Nova Scotia

A second November blast of snow in less than a week is causing cancellations, travel delays and power outages in parts of Nova Scotia.

Heavy snowfall in the Annapolis Valley and in Cumberland and Colchester counties is weighing trees down onto power lines, Nova Scotia Power said on Twitter.

Snow in the Annapolis Valley on Wednesday. (northmountaing1/Twitter)

As of 12 p.m. there were more than 2,100 customers without power.

Areas in the Annapolis Valley and in Cumberland, Colchester and Hants counties got about five to 15 centimetres of heavy, wet snow.

'Birch trees feeling the pressure of winter,' Nick Pratt said in a tweet. (Nick Pratt/Twitter)

Just a few flurries are expected this afternoon but more snow is expected tonight with another five to 10 centimetres.

There were also a handful of delays and cancellations at Halifax Stanfield International Airport this morning.

The Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education cancelled classes today, as did schools in Cumberland County. Schools in other counties of the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education remain open.

