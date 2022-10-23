Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Around 5,000 customers without power in parts of Colchester, Pictou counties

Nova Scotia Power's outage map shows that just under 5,000 customers in the Tatamagouche area were without power on Sunday afternoon.

Nova Scotia power outage map says 'transmission interruption' is the cause

CBC News ·
There is a widespread power outage in the Tatamagouche area that could extend into Monday morning. (CBC)

Around 5,000 customers in the Tatamagouche area are without power on Sunday, according to the Nova Scotia Power outage map.

The map lists the outage as a "transmission interruption" and estimates that power should be restored by 2:15 a.m. Monday.

A tweet from the utility said crews are investigating the cause of the outage. 

CBC News has asked Nova Scotia Power for an update on the cause and duration of the outage and is awaiting a reply.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now