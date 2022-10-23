Around 5,000 customers without power in parts of Colchester, Pictou counties

Around 5,000 customers in the Tatamagouche area are without power on Sunday, according to the Nova Scotia Power outage map.

The map lists the outage as a "transmission interruption" and estimates that power should be restored by 2:15 a.m. Monday.

Crews are investigating an outage impacting customers in the Tatamagouche area. For the latest information, please visit <a href="https://t.co/cKMppF8EBN">https://t.co/cKMppF8EBN</a>. <a href="https://t.co/ahaOsJYZ3n">pic.twitter.com/ahaOsJYZ3n</a> —@nspowerinc

A tweet from the utility said crews are investigating the cause of the outage.

CBC News has asked Nova Scotia Power for an update on the cause and duration of the outage and is awaiting a reply.

MORE TOP STORIES