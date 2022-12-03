Power restored in Colchester, Cumberland counties after copper wire theft
About 4,000 Nova Scotia customers in an area stretching from Lower Wentworth to Lower Onslow were without power for seven hours as a result of copper wire theft in Debert.
More than 4,000 customers lost power after theft at Debert substation
Over 4,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in Colchester and Cumberland counties were without power for seven hours following the theft of copper wire at a substation in Debert.
The outage, which lasted from 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, affected customers in an area from Lower Wentworth to Lower Onslow.
Nova Scotia Power has reported a number of outages caused by thefts in recent years, including outages in Parrsboro and the Halifax area this year.
