Electricity restored to Nova Scotia Power customers in Cape Breton
Power has been restored to about 10,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in Cape Breton after a brief outage Sunday.
Utility said outage was caused by lightning
The utility's outage map showed 9,895 customers in the Glace Bay area were affected as of 5 p.m. But power was restored around 6 p.m.
Nova Scotia Power said lightning in the area caused the outage.
