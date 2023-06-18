Content
Electricity restored to Nova Scotia Power customers in Cape Breton

Power has been restored to about 10,000 Nova Scotia Power customers in Cape Breton after a brief outage Sunday.

Utility said outage was caused by lightning

The Nova Scotia Power building in downtown Halifax. (CBC)

The utility's outage map showed 9,895 customers in the Glace Bay area were affected as of 5 p.m. But power was restored around 6 p.m.

Nova Scotia Power said lightning in the area caused the outage.

